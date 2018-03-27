SINA (SINA) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

News coverage about SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SINA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.4444389031831 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SINA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SINA from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SINA in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SINA from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SINA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

SINA stock traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.31. 940,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,642.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.01. SINA has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. SINA had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that SINA will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

