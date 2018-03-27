SingularDTV Trading 7% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoDerivatives, Binance, Liqui and Braziliex. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $39.84 million and $1.75 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00722323 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015102 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012571 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00144190 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00189462 BTC.

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularDTV (S-DTV) is a decentralized and tokenized content creating and distributing platform that will create, acquire and distribute film and television content in an innovative way, generating revenue for its token holders in a completely transparent and decentralized manner. SNGLS are tokens built on Ethereum and represent a share in the SingularDTV platform, which is comprised of four key elements: ‘SINGULAR’ – a mini Sci-fi television series about decentralization and technological advancements in a futuristic setting, comprised of 3 episode seasons. The S-DTV DOCUMENTARY DIVISION – A Documentary Division that will focus on producing documentary films about blockchain technology. THE S-DTV RIGHTS MANAGEMENT PLATFORM – A digital rights, revenue and royalty management platform for all the content produced and acquired by SingularDTV. THE S-DTV TRANSACTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND (TVOD) PORTAL – A TVOD Portal to distribute SingularDTV content via GooglePlay, AppleTV iTunes, and Vimeo. SNGLS tokens will also generate dividends for its holders, depending on the revenue gathered by the SingularDTV platform. 1 Billion SNGLS tokens will be issued, which will be distributed in the following way: 500M SNGLS will be distributed to investors in an initial coin offering period. Each token will cost the ETH equivalent of $0.015. 400M SNGLS will be kept in a vault, and the dividends generated by the tokens will be used to further develop the S-DTV ecosystem. 100M SNGLS will be given to S-DTV's core investors. The Vault where 400M tokens are kept will be managed by the Workshop. The Workshop will not only spend and convert ETH to build new projects or to work on existing ones, but it will also collect cryptocurrency and fiat revenue to deposit back in the safe. “

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Braziliex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui, CryptoDerivatives, EtherDelta and Gatecoin. It is not possible to purchase SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

