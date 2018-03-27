Sky Solar (SKYS) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Sky Solar (NASDAQ: SKYS) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “UTIL-ELEC PWR” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sky Solar to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sky Solar alerts:

This table compares Sky Solar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Solar N/A N/A N/A Sky Solar Competitors 2.17% 6.90% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sky Solar and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Solar $65.93 million $3.78 million 17.43 Sky Solar Competitors $9.90 billion $501.31 million -6.55

Sky Solar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sky Solar. Sky Solar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sky Solar and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Solar 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sky Solar Competitors 709 3684 3059 63 2.33

Sky Solar presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.84%. As a group, “UTIL-ELEC PWR” companies have a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Sky Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sky Solar is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Sky Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of shares of all “UTIL-ELEC PWR” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of shares of all “UTIL-ELEC PWR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sky Solar has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Solar’s rivals have a beta of 0.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sky Solar rivals beat Sky Solar on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company. The Company is an independent power producer (IPP) engaged in developing, owning and operating solar parks. The Company focuses on the downstream solar market and develops projects primarily in Asia, South America, Europe and North America. Its subsidiaries are engaged in activities, such as selling electricity generated from solar parks owned by the Company as IPP; pipeline (including obtaining permits required for solar power projects and sourcing of solar modules), and providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services ; providing operating and maintenance (O&M) services for solar parks; sales of solar modules, and building and transferring of solar parks (BT). The Company has developed over 270 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 252.8 megawatts (MW). It has over 1.3 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects in various stages of development in countries, such as Chile, Uruguay, Japan and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.