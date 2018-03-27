Skycoin (CRYPTO:SKY) Price Hits $11.40

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $88.14 million and $417,724.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $11.40 or 0.00141723 BTC on exchanges including C2CX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002806 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00736531 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012401 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00146697 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00193672 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,731,114 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C2CX. It is not presently possible to purchase Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

