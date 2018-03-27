4,115 Shares in Allergan plc (AGN) Purchased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Allergan makes up about 1.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1,308.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.97 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Allergan from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.02.

In related news, insider Maria Teresa Hilado bought 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.39 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Meury sold 58,879 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $9,457,144.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AGN stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.92. The stock had a trading volume of 822,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,340. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55,553.05, a P/E ratio of -12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently -21.46%.

About Allergan

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

