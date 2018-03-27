SmartCash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103,982.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0857 or 0.00001092 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $71.32 million and $103,982.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,886.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.06 or 0.05719730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $890.43 or 0.11341600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.01714950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.00 or 0.02407340 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00207527 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00676423 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00084002 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $215.34 or 0.02742790 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,433,166,508 coins and its circulating supply is 832,122,229 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.