SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0892 on Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $74.18 million and approximately $95,858.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00001144 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,833.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.37 or 0.05717060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $876.38 or 0.11249900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.01718030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.02409920 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00206537 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00677168 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00083312 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.97 or 0.02759540 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,433,070,087 coins and its circulating supply is 832,025,808 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

