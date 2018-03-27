James W. Johnston Sells 10,396 Shares of Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ:LNCE) Stock

Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ:LNCE) Director James W. Johnston sold 10,396 shares of Snyder's-Lance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $519,696.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LNCE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,501,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,918.31, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. Snyder's-Lance Inc has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Snyder's-Lance had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $551.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Snyder's-Lance Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Snyder's-Lance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNCE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Snyder's-Lance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on Snyder's-Lance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Snyder's-Lance to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Snyder's-Lance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut Snyder's-Lance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snyder's-Lance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Snyder's-Lance Company Profile

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

