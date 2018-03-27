Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Snyder's-Lance (LNCE) Stock Price

Press coverage about Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Snyder's-Lance earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1808834918833 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) remained flat at $$49.98 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,661. Snyder's-Lance has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,918.31, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Snyder's-Lance had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $551.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Snyder's-Lance will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Snyder's-Lance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNCE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Snyder's-Lance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group cut shares of Snyder's-Lance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Snyder's-Lance from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Snyder's-Lance to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Snyder's-Lance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director James W. Johnston sold 75,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $3,791,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Johnston sold 10,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $519,696.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Snyder's-Lance Company Profile

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

