Social Market Capitalization Achieves $7.96 Million (CRYPTO:SCL)

Social (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Social has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Social has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and $5,622.00 worth of Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00004426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and EtherDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00710658 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012872 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00037896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00147932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00193569 BTC.

Social Profile

Social’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Social’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official message board for Social is medium.com/@nexus.social. The Reddit community for Social is /r/nexus_social. Social’s official Twitter account is @nexus_socials. Social’s official website is ico.nexus.social.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Nexus is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Nexus hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Nexus. The network will contain its very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Social. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowd funding campaigns, and much more. “

Social Token Trading

Social can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC, EtherDelta, YoBit and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

