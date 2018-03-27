Solaris Price Reaches $7.37 on Exchanges (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.37 or 0.00092908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsMarkets, Kucoin, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Solaris has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and $45,145.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solaris has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.50 or 0.04542300 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00586945 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00077201 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00057024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037340 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,272,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,417 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. “

Solaris can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, CoinExchange, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to buy Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

