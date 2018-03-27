Somerville Kurt F Purchases 7,325 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,069,000 after purchasing an additional 470,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 448,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 158,741 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 98,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,016,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,660,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 84,539 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,391,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $180,575.80, a P/E ratio of 158.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 577.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Vetr raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

