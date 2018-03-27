Aegerion Pharmaceuticals (AEGR) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Aegerion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AEGR) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aegerion Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5416041817388 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

AEGR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.50. Aegerion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/somewhat-critical-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-aegerion-pharmaceuticals-aegr-stock-price-updated.html.

About Aegerion Pharmaceuticals

Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with debilitating rare diseases. It operates through pharmaceuticals segment. Its products include lomitapide and metreleptin. Lomitapide is a small molecule microsomal triglyceride transfer protein (MTP) inhibitor.

Receive News & Ratings for Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegerion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.