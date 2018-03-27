Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fauquier Bankshares (FBSS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fauquier Bankshares earned a coverage optimism score of -0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.1321602911692 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FBSS stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884. Fauquier Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Fauquier Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits.

