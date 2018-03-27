Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Share Price

Press coverage about Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Affiliated Managers Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.6751843866049 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

AMG stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.23. 418,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,147. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $148.81 and a one year high of $216.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,859.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.51 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase 3,400,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CFO Jay C. Horgen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.59, for a total value of $5,687,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,620,654.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

