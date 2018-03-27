Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ecolab (ECL) Stock Price

News stories about Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ecolab earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.0228018387959 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $134.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,964. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $123.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38,201.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.47.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 113,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.89 per share, for a total transaction of $15,573,701.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 694,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,722,710.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,848,529 shares of company stock worth $248,579,565 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ecolab-ecl-stock-price.html.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.