Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PACCAR (PCAR) Stock Price

Media headlines about PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PACCAR earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1687406787146 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $78.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.24.

PCAR stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.88. 2,425,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,160.27, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila purchased 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.05 per share, with a total value of $39,358.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

