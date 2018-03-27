Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Starz Acquisition (STRZA) Stock Price

News stories about Starz Acquisition (NASDAQ:STRZA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Starz Acquisition earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5542005700972 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of STRZA stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,620.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.07. Starz Acquisition has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Starz Acquisition Company Profile

Starz Acquisition LLC, formerly Starz, is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company provides premium subscription video programming in the United States to cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies and online video providers. The Company’s segments include Starz Networks and Starz Distribution.

