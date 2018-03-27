Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The Western Union (WU) Stock Price

Media coverage about The Western Union (NYSE:WU) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Western Union earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 44.8733404559363 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Mizuho raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered The Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS raised The Western Union to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. 5,397,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,726.67, a P/E ratio of -15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Western Union had a positive return on equity of 206.81% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently -60.80%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $343,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,331.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Claude Farah sold 50,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $1,092,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-the-western-union-wu-stock-price.html.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.