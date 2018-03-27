Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alkermes (ALKS) Share Price

News articles about Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alkermes earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.0211894750721 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Alkermes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.19 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

ALKS stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.05. 470,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $8,975.64, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $275.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $54,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $494,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Cooke sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $373,785.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,701.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,184 shares of company stock worth $7,184,948 in the last 90 days. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

