BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

Media stories about BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BGC Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5812878639002 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BGC Partners (BGCP) traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $13.59. 1,441,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,219. BGC Partners has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,014.82, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $894.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGCP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BGC Financial raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

