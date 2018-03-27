Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZX) Share Price

News stories about China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Zenix Auto International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.9176230719385 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ZX stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 58,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,209. China Zenix Auto International has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.46.

China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.36%.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Limited is a commercial vehicle wheel manufacturer in both the aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) markets in People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company designs, manufactures and sells steel wheels. It operates in three segments: PRC OEM sales, which include production and sales of steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers in the PRC; PRC aftermarket sales, which include production and sales of steel and aluminum wheels to distributors in the PRC, and international sales, which includes the production and sales of steel wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside the PRC.

