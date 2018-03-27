Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.12

News articles about Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hilton Worldwide earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.7823485238886 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

HLT stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.79. 1,527,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $24,710.95, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

