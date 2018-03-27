Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Intersect ENT (XENT) Share Price

Press coverage about Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intersect ENT earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.1464316941758 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

XENT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,146.00, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.80. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gwen R. Carscadden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,147,852.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care.

