Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Share Price

News headlines about Altria Group (NYSE:MO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Altria Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4184672391574 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MO stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.72. 10,135,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,232,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $112,639.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Altria Group’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.87 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,631.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

