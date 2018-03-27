Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) Share Price

News stories about Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apricus Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.2795556645809 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Apricus Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APRI shares. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Apricus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Apricus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apricus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of APRI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 814,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,063. Apricus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.10, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Apricus Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-apricus-biosciences-apri-share-price-updated.html.

Apricus Biosciences Company Profile

Apricus Biosciences, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which develops pharmaceutical products. The Company primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of products and product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The Company’s drug delivery technology is a permeation enhancer called NexACT.

Receive News & Ratings for Apricus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apricus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.