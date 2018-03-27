Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evoke Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.8746091869217 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

EVOK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. 223,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.49. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.09.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

