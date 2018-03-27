Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect IPG Photonics (IPGP) Stock Price

Media stories about IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IPG Photonics earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.858791893094 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

IPGP stock traded down $10.74 on Tuesday, reaching $229.76. 524,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,117. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,509.13, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.84. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $116.82 and a fifty-two week high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

In other news, Director William S. Hurley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.93, for a total value of $895,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,264.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total transaction of $573,184.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,846.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,500 shares of company stock worth $15,095,172. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

