Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect W W Grainger (GWW) Share Price

Headlines about W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. W W Grainger earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6241626296436 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.03. The company had a trading volume of 640,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,931. W W Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,151.26, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 51.10%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on W W Grainger from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W W Grainger from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised W W Grainger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Laura D. Brown sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $2,132,531.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,703.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $26,606.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,971.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect W W Grainger (GWW) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-w-w-grainger-gww-share-price.html.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.