ABIOMED (ABMD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ABIOMED earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.6828702782984 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ABMD stock traded down $8.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.43. 474,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,109. ABIOMED has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $304.28. The firm has a market cap of $12,574.46, a PE ratio of 144.66, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.25.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. ABIOMED had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.86.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.36, for a total value of $5,407,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

