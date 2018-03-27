Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CSRA (CSRA) Stock Price

News articles about CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CSRA earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.7814661823652 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CSRA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.33. 4,994,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,954. The firm has a market cap of $6,793.10, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CSRA has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CSRA had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 68.98%. CSRA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. analysts anticipate that CSRA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. CSRA’s payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSRA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of CSRA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSRA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CSRA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

CSRA Company Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

