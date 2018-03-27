Greif (NYSE:GEF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Greif (NYSE:GEF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Greif earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5827041671835 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEF. Bank of America set a $63.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Greif has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $2,386.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.17). Greif had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

