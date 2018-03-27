Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Health Net (HNT) Share Price

News coverage about Health Net (NYSE:HNT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Health Net earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the healthcare company an impact score of 45.1778016094463 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HNT stock traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $67.19. 5,270,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,904. Health Net has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $76.67.

About Health Net

Health Net, Inc (Health Net) is a managed care organization. The Company provides managed health care services through health plans and government-sponsored managed care plans. Its segments are Western Region Operations and Government Contracts. It provides and administers health benefits to approximately 6 million individuals across the United States through group, individual, Medicare, Medicaid, dual eligible, the United States Department of Defense (Department of Defense or DoD), including TRICARE, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs programs.

