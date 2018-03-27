Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ICU Medical (ICUI) Share Price

News coverage about ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ICU Medical earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.8461119976496 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.55. The company had a trading volume of 106,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,006.23, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $265.27.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.94. The company had revenue of $370.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.91 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.31%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 286.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

In related news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 23,624 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $5,197,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 7,640 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.83, for a total value of $1,939,261.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,574 shares in the company, valued at $133,660,278.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,431 shares of company stock worth $10,662,861 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-icu-medical-icui-share-price.html.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics.

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.