ITUS (ITUS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about ITUS (NASDAQ:ITUS) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ITUS earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.0075363183161 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ITUS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 409,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,472. ITUS has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.43.

ITUS (NASDAQ:ITUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that ITUS will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

About ITUS

ITUS Corporation is engaged in developing a diagnostic platform called Cchek, for the early detection of tumor-based cancers. The Cchek cancer detection platform measures a patient’s immune response to a malignancy by detecting the presence, absence and quantity of certain immune cells that exist in and around a tumor and that enter the blood stream.

