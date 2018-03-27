Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Leggett & Platt (LEG) Share Price

News articles about Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leggett & Platt earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7314853228259 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE LEG) traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,933. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5,703.52, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Flanigan sold 10,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $460,592.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $470,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,743.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,668 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-leggett-platt-leg-share-price.html.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.