Nokia (NOK) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.14

Headlines about Nokia (NYSE:NOK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nokia earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.3502695102969 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,561,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,277,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $30,748.02, a PE ratio of -17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Nokia has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOK shares. BNP Paribas cut Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr cut Nokia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.54 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nokia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.89 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-nokia-nok-share-price-updated.html.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides network infrastructure and related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It offers mobile networking solutions, such as hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals; radio access network solutions; Internet protocol multimedia subsystem/voice over LTE, subscriber data management and other virtualized software infrastructure solutions; backhaul solutions; and network planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.