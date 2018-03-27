News articles about AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AEterna Zentaris earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 43.3769451824791 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of AEZS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 160,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.71. AEterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Get AEterna Zentaris alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AEZS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-aeterna-zentaris-aezs-stock-price-updated.html.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The company's product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency.

Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.