Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Allison Transmission (ALSN) Stock Price

Media stories about Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allison Transmission earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.1988115523135 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,755. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $5,245.49, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.89. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.52% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.60%.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $190,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,310 shares in the company, valued at $893,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Graziosi sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,080,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,323 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,744.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,882,927 shares of company stock worth $127,284,644. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Allison Transmission (ALSN) Stock Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-allison-transmission-alsn-stock-price.html.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.