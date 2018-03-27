Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News headlines about Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gramercy Property Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8374929501728 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on Gramercy Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Gramercy Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

GPT stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Gramercy Property Trust has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,437.54, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Gramercy Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Gramercy Property Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Gramercy Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.12%.

In other Gramercy Property Trust news, President Benjamin P. Harris sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $170,296.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,482.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

