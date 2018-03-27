HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HSBC earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0365772030169 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

HSBC stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $189,304.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. HSBC has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $55.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSBC. ValuEngine raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

