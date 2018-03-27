Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Share Price

Headlines about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oracle earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the enterprise software provider an impact score of 46.9015903262849 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded shares of Oracle to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Instinet began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.12 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.38. 18,898,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,597,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $185,412.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.68%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

