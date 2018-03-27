Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cancer Genetics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 45.3802870208177 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CGIX stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 43,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,547. Cancer Genetics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $49.87, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGIX shares. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cancer Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cancer Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cancer Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cancer Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in the field of personalized medicine. The Company offers diagnostic products and services that enable precision medicine in the field of oncology through molecular markers and diagnostics. The Company offers a range of laboratory services that provide genomic and biomarker information.

