Cummins (CMI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cummins earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7204669920292 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

CMI stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,116. The company has a market capitalization of $25,750.50, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cummins has a 12-month low of $143.83 and a 12-month high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cummins will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

