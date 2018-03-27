Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETG) Stock Price

News headlines about Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETG) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.5649276072104 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ETG stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $18.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks.

