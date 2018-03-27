Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NIC (EGOV) Share Price

Press coverage about NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NIC earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.7177482697124 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of NIC to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. NIC has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $896.05, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. NIC had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that NIC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide services to businesses and citizens. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Company offers its services through two channels: primary outsourced portal businesses, and software and services businesses.

