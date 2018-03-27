Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Price

Media headlines about Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oshkosh earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8543787082321 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Oshkosh (OSK) traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,742. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,670.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, VP James C. Freeders sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $154,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Palmer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $137,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,123.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,361 shares of company stock valued at $564,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

