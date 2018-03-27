AT&T (NYSE:T) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -0.09

Media headlines about AT&T (NYSE:T) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AT&T earned a media sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 40.8572263213775 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

T stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,860,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,799,723. AT&T has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $213,023.30, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.67 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.83 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

In related news, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,477.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

