Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Athene (ATH) Stock Price

Press coverage about Athene (NYSE:ATH) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Athene earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.3375638613045 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

ATH stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.24. 1,401,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,271. The firm has a market cap of $9,569.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. Athene has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.38 million. Athene had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS upgraded shares of Athene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

In other Athene news, Director Manfred Puffer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $2,017,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,320.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $4,254,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,554,013 shares in the company, valued at $77,778,350.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $6,801,050. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Retirement Services, Corporate and Other. Retirement Services segment consists of the United States and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products. Retirement Services has retail operations, which provide annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders.

