Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Dermira (DERM) Stock Price

News headlines about Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dermira earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1877659961885 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

DERM stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $8.22. 272,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,666. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.38, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.86. Dermira has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $36.21.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 6,678.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.07%. sell-side analysts expect that Dermira will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DERM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other Dermira news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $165,647.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Griffith sold 18,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $499,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,758 shares of company stock worth $728,459. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

